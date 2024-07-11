We relish our role as the centre of this community | Interagency

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
The Neighbourhood Centre offers many services to meet the needs of our local community.
Our clients are people of all ages, from babies to seniors.
We have groups and programs including the learner driver program, Homework Club, literacy support, form help, Bubs and Toddler Group, D Caf, tech help (one-on-one or group), school holiday programs and much more.
Volunteers are a valued part of our team and they assist us with various roles including reception, learner drivers, group help, administration and tutors.
We welcome inquiries from people who are considering volunteering.
We work closely with other volunteer organisations. Examples of the support we provide include our Volunteer Managers Network.
We hold regular meetings to provide and share information. New members are invited to contact us.
We host a monthly Connecting Seniors program. It is held on the third Thursday of each month from 10am to noon.
Seniors can come and find out valuable and useful information (we have a different guest speaker each month).
Come and meet new friends, enjoy morning tea and have fun. There is no cost to attend.
Our volunteer IT tutors offer one-on-one support and we also host a Be Connected IT group which is aimed at people aged over 50. Our next group commences on July 30.
Please contact us if you are interested in joining this group (no cost is involved).
We are working on a new project - our Active Mind Café. We hope to commence this new program in July, so keep an eye on our Facebook page for announcements.
For more information about any of our services, please visit us at 96 Russell Street, Bathurst, phone us on 6332 4866 or check out our Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.