Taking back roads to avoid cops backfires for disqualified driver

TAKING back roads to try and avoid police backfired for one disqualified driver, a court has learnt.
Chloe Elizabeth Neuman, 31, of Railway Parade, Bathurst was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 of a charge of driving while disqualified.
Documents tendered to the court state police stopped a red Toyota Landcruiser, driven by Neuman, about 4.20pm on May 13, 2024 along the Vale Road in South Bathurst.
She was asked for her licence before police found she had been disqualified by an order made at Orange Local Court on February 1, 2024 for six months.
The court heard Neuman told police she was driving to pick up a person, and took the route to avoid police and main roads.
She was then given a court attendance notice.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Neuman aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in her absence.
Neuman was fined $1500 and banned from driving for a further 12 months.
