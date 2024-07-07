Before this year's winter festival accessibility day, have a look at the 2023 video and photos

A BATHURST Winter Festival tradition will return in the first week of the 2024 event.
The accessibility day is a chance for those living with a disability to get on the festival's Russell Street ice-rink while feeling safe.
The day will be held on Thursday, July 11 this year and will feature reduced capacity sessions so that there is more room on the ice for people who use wheelchairs, or have other accessibility needs, and quiet sessions that will offer a low sensory, music-free skating experience.
As well, carers will be able to skate for free.
Not-for-profit community service organisation LiveBetter says its team will be there on the day to provide information, answer questions or just have a chat.
As well, there'll be hearty winter soup available made by LiveBetter's Café Connect.
"This is a great opportunity for people with accessibility needs," LiveBetter head of social and community support Kristen Holgate said.
"Having the opportunity to skate in a safe and supported environment means they too can experience the magic of a winter wonderland.
"It's a fantastic experience for our customers - it's something they look forward to every year."
