Nobes makes sure her final Astley Cup hockey game is one to remember

LORIN Nobes has seen her fair share of Astley Cup hockey matches but the very last of them is surely going to be one of her favourites to look back on.
The Bathurst High School captain helped lead her side to a 7-0 victory over Dubbo Senior College and got herself on the score sheet in the process.
It was an impressive team effort from the Bathurst squad who had seven different players find the back of the net for their side.
The win helped keep Bathurst High ahead 7-5 in their tie against Dubbo, with just the basketball and netball still to come.
Nobes said it'll be sad to say goodbye to the Astley Cup but was proud to leave on a very high note.
"I'm really happy after that but it's a bit sad too, to be finishing up," she said.
"I've been here since year 7 and played in every single game so it's great to finish it off with a cracking score of seven," she said.
The captain was able to find a goal of her own right at the end of the third quarter.
Seeing seven different unique names on the goal scorers sheet was also pleasing for Nobes.
"I love to get the others involved and try not to be a hog. I like being a team player. I'm normally a back so being up the front looking for goals is something a bit different, but exciting," she said.
"Astley Cup hockey is great. You learn to get around the girls of all different ages. We have girls from year 7 all the way through to year 12 on our team.
"It's an awesome way to get all of the school together. The school community around the Astley Cup really helps the young girls on the side get their confidence up."
The home side had virtually all the ball in the first quarter though Dubbo's defence proved hard to break down.
Outside of Poppy Radstone's early goal the Bathurst girls weren't able to add to their total before the break.
Toni Cooper doubled the lead with her shot from the top of the circle before Lauren Weal scored from a penalty corner just moments later.
Bathurst young year 7 star Bella Crawford thought she had scored late in the second quarter but her shot was ruled too high.
She didn't have to wait long to get on the board, scoring 10 minutes into the third quarter.
Nobes picked up her goal from a penalty corner after the third quarter siren and Lacey Carter made it 6-0 midway through the last term.
Dubbo's best opportunity to score came with five minutes to go when Molly Wilson got herself into a one-on-one chance against the goalkeeper but Georgia Baillie made the save
Milla Cole then got herself a well deserved solo goal after a strong performance when she was given far too much room to break into the Dubbo circle.
The dominance of the home side was evident not just from the scoreline but from the final penalty corner count of 21-0.
BATHURST HIGH SCHOOL 7 (Poppy Radstone 3', Toni Cooper 18', Lauren Weal 21', Bella Crawford 40', Lorin Nobes 45', Lacey Carter 52', Milla Cole 57') defeated DUBBO SENIOR COLLEGE 0
