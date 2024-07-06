We're proud to give Indigenous culture a strong voice | Tuned In

NAIDOC Week is an opportunity to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across Australia.
This NAIDOC Week, we're celebrating Indigenous community broadcasting.
Community radio in Australia plays an important role in giving Indigenous communities a voice. In some remote communities, community radio is often the only source of local news and information.
Indigenous broadcasting also serves to strengthen Indigenous cultural expression, conserve languages, support community development, and promote music by Indigenous artists.
There are more than 100 Indigenous community radio stations across Australia, producing a wide range of First Nations-led programming for First Nations people.
On 2MCE, you can hear a selection of this programming across the week.
On Monday at 6pm, National Indigenous News-In-Review, produced by the National Indigenous Radio Service, is a magazine-style news and current affairs program that provides in-depth coverage of issues that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Recent topics have included expert calls to fix overcrowding in Indigenous communities, community input on what Indigenous people want from the new First Nations Economic Partnership, and comic book fans gathering at the Wild North Comic Con in Darwin.
On Friday at 9pm, Deadly Beats, presented by hip-hop and R and B artist Big Sexy from Radio Adelaide, showcases Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander urban music artists.
The show features classics and new tracks across hip-hop, R and B and soul music. You'll also hear interviews with a range of featured artists.
Across our music programming at 2MCE, you'll hear a range of Indigenous artists.
Some of the artists currently on high rotation include Budjerah, Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, King Stingray, Miiesha and Sunny Luwe.
Indigenous artists are often featured in our specialist music programming, particularly folk and country.
