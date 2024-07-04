CBD toilets targeted by vandals

Here is a look at what is making news today.
Machattie Park's toilets are being left in such a state of filth that they are almost unusable, says a bus driver who has had to warn teachers not to let young students go inside the facilities.
However, Bathurst Regional Council says the toilets are being cleaned twice a day, but council's hands are tied because vandals are damaging the facilities.
In other news, it's been stopping people in the street for months, and now a mural showcasing an early footprint of Bathurst's city centre has won an award. You can read all about it here.
And in sport, Lorin Nobes ensured her Astley Cup career ended on the best note possible as the Bathurst High School hockey captain scored in her side's big 7-0 win over Dubbo Senior College. Sports journalist Alex Grant spoke with Lorin about the win.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.