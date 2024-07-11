Man emerges from his unit and threatens to harm neighbours with a knife

THREATENING neighbours with knives off the back of a lengthy dispute has brought a 41-year-old man before a court.
Wayne Anthony Bourke of McIntosh Place, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 to possessing a prohibited drug and intimidation.
It was about 6.45pm on Boxing Day, 2023 when Bourke called emergency services saying he was having an argument with his neighbours, court papers state.
Police went to the Bathurst address about 30 minutes later and saw Bourke emerge from his unit holding a knife.
A drunk and emotional Bourke threw the knife aside, after being directed to do so by police, and threatened to harm his neighbours with it.
He was arrested and taken to a police vehicle, where he was searched and found with 0.76 grams of cannabis.
"You found weed," Bourke said.
Officers also found a small smoking pipe in his bag which he claimed to use for smoking tobacco and marijuana.
His arrest was discontinued.
LEGAL Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client had been having ongoing disputes with his neighbours at the time and it had reached a point of escalation.
With a limited record and "lots of positive things" on the horizon for Bourke, including a home, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis placed him on a 12-month conditional release order with conviction.
"I know you're a better man than their silly behaviour, as long as you can walk away," Ms Ellis said.
