Ten years after overtaking lane blitz began on Bells Line, road troubles remain

TEN years ago, Acting Premier Andrew Stoner visited the eastern end of Bells Line of Road to turn the first sod on the first of seven planned new overtaking lanes.
It came after Mr Stoner had used the National Party's state conference in Bathurst the previous year to announce a $43 million package of safety upgrades for the troubled Bells Line.
Visiting Bilpin in February 2014 with Roads Minister Duncan Gay to mark the start of work on a one-kilometre eastbound overtaking lane, Mr Stoner said the work was needed "in order to improve travel times and road safety".
"Improving this vital road connection over the Great Dividing Range will not only make the road safer, it will also make it easier for farmers in the Central West to get their produce to market in Sydney," he said.
Mr Stoner and Mr Gay have both since left politics, and the seven overtaking lanes did get built, but Bells Line continues to be an unreliable passage between Bathurst and Sydney.
The secondary route over the Blue Mountains has had a difficult few months in which the bridge over the Hawkesbury River was closed by flooding twice, there were vehicle crashes and breakdowns from one end of the road to the other and the thoroughfare was closed for a significant chunk of a day due to a truck crash and the subsequent clean-up.
That followed three closures of the road in about a fortnight earlier this year, including for a crash between two cars and a truck and for a fallen tree that also brought down wires.
Earlier this year, meanwhile, the Western Advocate reported that Bells Line had been closed 13 times in both directions over the past five years, according to Transport Management Centre data - all from "adverse weather events or traffic incidents".
A $100 million injection for Bells Line, which will include new overtaking lanes, was announced by the Federal Government in January 2023 - more than double the size of the financial announcement at the National Party state conference in Bathurst back in 2013.
And the current focus on the road is slope remediation after regular problems caused by torrential recent weather.
But as regular Bells Line drivers wait to hear about any new overtaking lanes, a dispatch from the road from back in early 2017 might be instructive.
Federal Roads Minister Darren Chester took a drive along Bells Line that month with recently elected Member for Calare Andrew Gee to have a look at the work that had been done over the past few years.
And Mr Chester's verdict? He was pleased to see the improvements that had taken place, but there was "no question more work is required".
