See the pictures of who was 'present' at the CPSA Christmas in July

MEMBERS of the Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association (CPSA) were able to get together to celebrate Christmas recently.
And, even though it's not the season, the group still made the most of the day.
This was all during a Christmas in July celebration, which was held at the Bathurst RSL Club on Thursday, July 4.
There, they were able to catch up with each other over a meal and drinks.
And it was all from their favourite location, as the group often chooses to celebrate important functions at the Bathurst RSL Club.
Approximately 50 members of the group attended the event, where they had the opportunity to hear from a special guest speaker, local businessman Peter Rogers, who shared the story of how he came to be where he is today.
And it all started from the humble beginnings of a punch-cutting printing press.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and captured some photos of the smiling Superannuants on the day.
Is there anybody that you recognise from the above gallery?
