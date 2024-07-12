'Thank God you're alive': Addiction put in spotlight by man's risky act

A problem with alcohol has led to a criminal charge for one 28-year-old man, who a magistrate said was lucky to be alive.
Trent Anthony Hodges of Napoleon Street, Raglan fronted Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 to plead guilty to a charge of high-range drink-driving.
Hodges was behind the wheel of a white Volkswagen when he stopped short of a stationary police testing site on Sydney Road in Kelso around 11.45am on February 17, 2024, court papers state.
Police approached him as he kept saying "I f-ed up".
Hodges was asked for his licence before he gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol and was arrested.
While in custody at Bathurst Police Station, the court heard he admitted to having two shots of alcohol that morning after a night of drinking.
He then gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.170.
TWENTY alcoholic drinks: it was part of Hodges' regular routine that left Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis thinking "Thank God you're alive".
His solicitor Kayana Theobald said her client had a significant alcohol problem and had been trying to hide his "extraordinary amounts" from family.
"It was a vicious cycle," Ms Theobald said.
After completing the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment program (MERIT) and the Traffic Offenders Program, Hodges said his eyes were opened.
"If you kept up this behaviour, you would have done a slow suicide," Ms Ellis said.
"The amount you were drinking, it's amazing you are still upright. I'm glad you got caught because I don't think you would've stopped on your own."
For putting the community at a "great risk", Hodges was placed on a community correction order for two years and was banned from driving for six months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, Hodges must pay to have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 24 months.
