Ice rink put to the test ahead of opening night of the winter festival

IT'S one of Bathurst's most beloved events, and on July 6 it will open for two magical weeks of ice skating, rides, food and entertainment.
The Bathurst Winter Festival joined the annual events calendar in 2015 for the city's bicentenary and, nine years later, it has grown to be a must-visit destination for residents and visitors alike.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry is looking forward to welcoming people to opening night on Saturday, where they can soak up the winter atmosphere.
While the official opening night festivities don't kick off until 4pm, people will be able to get their first taste of the ice rink from 9am Saturday morning.
The rink was given a test run on Friday, July 5 with a special session for sponsors, politicians and media.
Cr Fry expects it will be the most popular attraction again in 2024.
"The ice rink sees 20,000 people come through it every year and it already has incredible forward bookings for the sessions, so get in quick, make sure you reserve your spots if you plan on coming down for a certain day," he said.
This year, ice skating tickets range in price from $10 to $20.
Current economic circumstances might make that too pricey for some patrons, but Cr Fry assured there are plenty of activities people can enjoy for low cost or no cost at the festival.
"You can come here for free. It's an incredible way that we can offer the locals a way to come and enjoy the illuminations, the art works and the activations in and around the park for absolutely no cost," he said.
"You can stroll through for hours and be entertained.
"Of course there's the extras, the rides and the ice rink, that will cost the dollars, but you can be here on no dime at all."
Importantly, the festival is designed to be accessible and inclusive, with time set aside for kids, people with disabilities, businesses, and for pets as well.
Opening night events will include musical performances from school students from 4pm, a lantern parade at 5.30pm, a silent disco from 6pm, illuminations on buildings, and food and drinks all night long.
Keppel Street will not be part of the festival precinct this year due to the closure of Machattie Park, which will make it easier for patrons to visit local businesses while they enjoy the evening.
"Silver linings to having Machattie Park only half operational is that it does concentrate people around the CBD and around Kings Parade," Cr Fry said.
The winter festival is being held amid difficult financial times for Bathurst council.
Even though the council loses money hosting the festival, it continues to appear on the calendar as an important tourism event to boost the overall Bathurst economy.
Cr Fry said that, with the help of sponsors, council is able to keep the event on the calendar for the benefit of the city and, in particular, the business community.
"We've seen businesses around the area really activate their proposition to the market to make sure they are taking advantage of the 20-odd thousand people that will come to town," he said.
"Restaurants and cafes are doing certain deals for dinners, but also the retailers are taking advantage and maybe extending their trading hours, that sort of thing, so it's really great to see the businesses activating themselves around a council-led event.
"Obviously, we've got great sponsors as usual. We've got Charles Sturt University, Bowman Dental, Bathurst City Centre, McDonald's Bathurst, Armada Bathurst, Newcastle Permanent, Westfund and many others that actually contribute to make this event subsidised for Bathurst Regional Council to run every year."
