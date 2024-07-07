Western Advocate
Our History

They pooled their money, jumped in the deep end and built swimming baths | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
July 7 2024 - 5:00pm
The Macquarie River was one swimming option for early Bathurst, but its flows were unpredictable.
THIS week's article delivers the verdict into the inquest of John Carney in December 1872 and goes on to explain how Bathurst came to have a swimming pool. Our photo features four boys wading in the Macquarie River and many ladies and girls on the bank. The water was quite low at the time.

The verdict concluded that the deceased, John Carney, was accidentally drowned while bathing in the Macquarie on Sunday, December 8.

