They pooled their money, jumped in the deep end and built swimming baths | Yesterday, Today

The Macquarie River was one swimming option for early Bathurst, but its flows were unpredictable.

THIS week's article delivers the verdict into the inquest of John Carney in December 1872 and goes on to explain how Bathurst came to have a swimming pool. Our photo features four boys wading in the Macquarie River and many ladies and girls on the bank. The water was quite low at the time.

The verdict concluded that the deceased, John Carney, was accidentally drowned while bathing in the Macquarie on Sunday, December 8.



Subscribe now for unlimited access . Login or signup to continue reading $ 0 / $ NaN /year All articles from our website & app The digital version of Today's Paper Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia All articles from the other regional websites in your area Continue

The jury expressed their admiration for the courageous conduct of James Machattie and Samuel Boardman in their endeavours to save the life of the deceased.

In 1876, about a decade after Bathurst had formed its own council, the question of the town having its own water supply was on the agenda.



Councillors decided to approach a Mr Bell, a Sydney civil engineer, to visit Bathurst and submit a report. However, the idea was lost.



In December of that year, a deputation comprising the mayor and others travelled to Sydney to visit the colonial secretary, asking that hydraulic engineer William Clarke visit Bathurst to report on the best means of supplying the town with water.



He duly arrived and inspected several sites, including the river flats near the Denison Bridge, where it had been suggested a weir may also go for swimming.

The year 1888 was dry and there was little water in the Macquarie River for swimming. So short was the water that the council decided to dig a large well at the waterworks.



It was 16 feet in circumference and water was found at 35 feet. It cost £800. The council pumped out the water.



In 1890, there was another water shortage.

Reports of revellers and swimmers were regularly seen in the Bathurst newspapers of the past.



The Bathurst Free Press carried a story in November 1884 about the new "bathing sheds" which had been erected recently on the banks of the Macquarie River below the Denison Bridge.



They had been designed to accommodate 10 people.



People were welcome to use them, and swimming was always permitted. There were no skimpy costumes in those days - it was costumes neck to knee.



It was councillor Dr W.R. Cortis who moved a resolution in council that bathing sheds be erected.

The idea of having a pool in Bathurst was driven by Dr W. W. Spencer.



In January 1886, he continued his advocating for erecting a swimming pool on the Market Square (Kings Parade nowadays).



Not getting results quickly enough, Dr Spencer decided to form a syndicate to erect the swimming baths on the site of the burnt-down convict hospital on the corner of Bentinck and Howick streets.

The new pool went ahead, costing some £3100. It measured 100 x 30 feet and had 29 dressing apartments along with 39 lockers, which proved popular.



The venture was registered as a limited liability company and was known as the Bathurst Swimming Bath Company Limited, with messrs Thomas Durack and Willis as the directors.



Never missing an opportunity, the mayor T. A. Machattie officially opened the pool on October 3, 1887.



The pool attracted good numbers from the start, with some 750 turning up on opening day.

The Bathurst Swimming Club was formed three weeks later, with Dr Spencer elected president and Dr Machattie and Mr F. Monro as vice-presidents.



A meeting of shareholders on September 26, 1888 was told that after paying all expenses and interest on the borrowed capital, the directors were able to pay an eight per cent dividend and reduce their overdraft by £56.