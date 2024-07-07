'Busy the whole time': Why the winter festival is hectic and huge for city's businesses

IT'S long hours and a lot of work, but a game-changer for the city and businesses doing it tough.
Welcome to Bathurst Winter Festival 2024.
On Saturday night the ice-rink was open, the ferris wheel was running and there were food trucks galore.
But most importantly, there were thousands of people having fun - and spending money.
Country Coffee owner Jane Issa said the next two weeks will be frantic and fabulous for her cafe.
She extended her trading hours for the cafe - which is in a prime position across from the entrance to the festival - on Saturday night to make the most of the crowds and will do so again next weekend.
She also introduced a winter festival menu, which includes takeaway boxes, which have been a hit.
Ms Issa said the next fortnight will be a peak trading time.
"It will be a huge two weeks for us," she said.
"We will be busy the whole time."
She said she opened late until 9pm on opening night, and will do the same next Friday and Saturday nights.
"We open late when Brew and Bite is on in the park," she said.
She would normally close the cafe at 3pm on the weekend.
While it's great for business, Ms Issa said the next two weeks will be hectic for staff, simply because it's so busy.
"I feel like it's hard for the staff because it's such a massive two weeks," she said.
"We have our winter festival menu as well. We do a special menu: loaded churros, the boxed meals so people can take them away on the night.
"There's lots of different things: loaded chips, nachos, this year we also have dagwood dogs; we've never done those before. The kids get glow sticks with all their little packs."
Despite being an exhausting time, she said it's also a huge boost for the cafe's bottom line.
Harvest Cafe owner Chris Ringrose agreed.
"Business picks up because there's a lot more travellers in town," he said.
"It's a fantastic atmosphere," he said of the festival.
"It generates business: for accommodation; it generates business for restaurants and other cafes, not just me but everyone.
"They [businesses] are seen by a different eye. It's not just people from Bathurst that see it, it's the travellers coming through from the mountains and from Orange.
"They take a trip out here for something different to break up their winter time and it gives them the opportunity to spend some time in town and some money in town, and gives them a new look about what Bathurst can do."
Deputy Mayor, Cr Ben Fry was among the crowd in Kings Parade on Saturday afternoon, where he said thousands of people turned out for the official opening.
Cr Fry said these two weeks provide the Bathurst economy with a massive injection.
"The economic stimulus from the Winter Festival is mega.
"We essentially see 20,000 people through the ice rink and 40,000 plus people through the rides.
"That gives you a good indicator," he said.
He said council is able to track visitors by postcode and there is a large number of people who come to Bathurst for the festival from around the region.
"They come in and spend money. They stay in our accommodation, use our pubs, clubs, restaurants, cafes and retail stores. They (the businesses) all get a little boost and it's really good to see this year business jumping on board.
"Businesses are making the most of the extra tourism dollars in the town. Restaurants around Kings Parade are doing deals and pre-winter festival deals.
"Cafes are extending their hours.
"The other bonus of the festival is it's something to do in the coldest months. I think that's the biggest bonus, that we, council provide something to do and make the city more liveable.
"It's not all about making money and sometimes you do make a small loss to increase the social and cultural capital of the city,' he said.
He also said an important feature of this year's festival was the fact it is an all inclusive event.
"This year we really tried to maximise the inclusivity of the event.
"We know times are tough, that's the good thing about the Winter Festival as it is, you can go there with zero dollars and walk around the art exhibitions, and wander through though the illuminations and play the projection game and check out all the other activations in and around Kings Parade, for absolutely no cost."
