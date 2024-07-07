Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Busy the whole time': Why the winter festival is hectic and huge for city's businesses

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
July 8 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S long hours and a lot of work, but a game-changer for the city and businesses doing it tough.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.