Smiling students and spectators at the Indoor Sports Stadium for Astley Cup

IT WAS the final day of the Astley Cup for 2024, and both Dubbo Senior College and Bathurst High gave it their all - all in hopes to be the ones to lift the coveted cup.
But there could only be one winner.
And this winner was secured from a dominant performance in the boys' basketball.
With a win of 45 to 30 over their Bathurst competitors, Dubbo Senior College secured the top spot on Thursday, July 4.
In front of the hundreds of sporting stars, students, supporters and spectators, the Dubbo college celebrated the victory, which was an emotional one for school captain Bailey Auld.
After the game, he told the Western Advocate that he had never experienced a feeling like it during all his time of participating in sport.
Representatives from the Western Advocate attended the match, where they snapped some photos of the smiling faces who were seen in the grandstand at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium.
Is there anybody you recognise in the above gallery?
