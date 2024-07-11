Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Smiling students and spectators at the Indoor Sports Stadium for Astley Cup

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated July 11 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT WAS the final day of the Astley Cup for 2024, and both Dubbo Senior College and Bathurst High gave it their all - all in hopes to be the ones to lift the coveted cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.