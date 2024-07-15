'More aligned with the community's needs': New times for after hours GP clinic

THE times have changed at a long-running local after hours GP clinic after what has been described as extensive consultation.
The clinic began back in 2012, treated almost 1500 patients in its first year of operation and played an important role in Bathurst during the COVID years in taking the pressure off the hospital's emergency department.
Following consultation with local GPs, the community and the hospital ED, Marathon Health, which runs the clinic, says the opening hours have been adjusted.
The clinic is now operating from 1pm to 5pm on Saturdays and 10am to 2pm on Sundays and most public holidays.
The after hours GP clinic is a walk-in clinic - no appointment necessary - and Marathon Health says it is urging the community to make the most of the services available over the winter months when people are more likely to get sick, particularly as a result of respiratory illnesses.
"The new operating hours are more aligned with the community's needs, providing people with better access to GP services when they need it while helping to keep the Bathurst Hospital's ED staff free to provide urgent and emergency care," Marathon Health general manager - operations, Danielle Scoullar, said.
Marathon Health says it is also working closely with Bathurst Health Service to establish a new process for referral pathways from the ED.
"The new process is focused on streamlining patients' transition to the after hours GP clinic if their condition can be safely and appropriately treated outside the busy ED, where patients are triaged and treated based on clinical urgency," Bathurst Health Service general manager Jo Holden said.
"When a patient presents to ED, they will be assessed by the triage nurse, and if appropriate for their condition, they will be given the opportunity to see the after hours clinic GP to quickly receive the care they need."
Marathon Health says data from the Bureau of Health Information shows that in the first quarter of 2024, Western NSW emergency department attendances were up five per cent from the same time the previous year.
Funded by Western NSW Primary Health Network, the after hours clinic operates out of the Bathurst Hospital Heritage Building, providing access to urgent but non-emergency care.
The Bathurst community is also reminded that the healthdirect advice line (1800 022 222) offers support over the phone.
The healthdirect service is available outside normal GP surgery hours and connects patients to a local GP, who can offer advice and assistance over the phone.
