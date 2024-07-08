'Completely annihilated': Find out who won the final Mulvey Cup debate

HAPPINESS is better than kindness.
But is it really?
That's what the students of Bathurst High were set out to prove during the final debate of the Mulvey Cup for 2024.
The Mulvey Cup is awarded as the major prize for the annual debate between Dubbo Senior College, Bathurst High and Orange High School, which is now run alongside the time-honoured Astley Cup competition.
Going up against Dubbo on Thursday, July 4, the Bathurst High debating team - the home team - made up of Samuel Blencowe, Kai Clary, Olivia Daley and Mahir Islam took the affirmative case for the debate.
And after some careful adjudication, they were the decided victors.
The four local students were able to prove that happiness is, in fact, better than kindness.
This was no mean feat for the debaters, as they were only provided with the topic one hour before the first speaker of the affirmative team presented their arguments.
During that time, the whole team researched and prepared their arguments, as well as their hypothetical rebuttals for their speeches, which could be presented for up-to eight minutes per speaker.
And though the debating win wasn't to determine who would be the overall Mulvey Cup winner for 2024, second speaker for the affirmative team, Kai Clary, was still feeling good about the victory.
"It kind of sucks that this debate, I guess didn't really matter in the grand scheme of the Mulvey Cup, because Orange had already won," he said.
"But it was fun, it was good, and I'm really glad that Dubbo made the trip out here to debate ... we still finished the cup with a win, and that was all I really cared about."
Mr Clary was also awarded as the Most Valuable Player of the event, after he was able to strongly present his arguments.
These arguments were centred around the fact that happiness is always the umbrella that results in peoples motivations, and that happiness is the main reason as to why people decide to be kind.
And though he believed that his team were able to outline their arguments with greater success, there was one moment in which he was getting a little nervous.
"Dubbo went really well, they had an issue with one of their team members ... and so they have done really well to come out and still debate confidently, and bring really good points forward," he said.
"I was really confident in our first, second and third speakers. I knew we had brought forward the best that we could and our proper cases.
"To me, it was just a matter of whether their third speaker could hit every point, and with their third speaker, we were getting worried.
"The points she did hit, she completely annihilated, but the ones that she didn't, our arguments still stood, and I guess that's what the adjudicator thought won the debate."
Overall, Mr Clary said he was very proud of his team, and especially thankful for his teachers for helping to provide the motivation that they needed to present a strong debate.
