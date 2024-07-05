How a Platypi trio earned an opportunity in the NSW Women's Premiership

IT'S a climb through the ranks that shows no signs of slowing down.
Bathurst's Sarah Colman takes the next step on her rapidly progressing rugby league career this Sunday when she lines up as the starting hooker for the Wentworthville Magpies in the NSW Women's Premiership.
The Western Women's Rugby League player of the season and recent NSW Country Championships-winning vice captain with the Western Rams writes another chapter into her growing collection of rugby league achievements this weekend.
Colman then gained selection to the NSW Country team that would go on to enjoy an undefeated National Championships on the Gold Coast.
It was her efforts with the Rams that caught the attention of scouts and it didn't take long for the Magpies to reach out to her.
"It was only about a week after the tournament that they rang me. Our coach had sent out some of the clips," Colman said.
"Lena, the head coach, gave me a ring and had a chat with me and my mum. I pretty much signed on the dotted line then and there.
"The chance for this wasn't something I was aware of when we went up to Country Champs. They said there would be scouts up there but I didn't think too much of it.
"Afterwards my coach was asking me where I wanted to take my footy and I said 'Anywhere it can take me I'm happy to go' and that's when she put the feelers out for me and got me this opportunity. I owe a lot to her."
What makes the NSW Women's Premiership experience even better is that Panorama Platypi teammate Carly Abbott will line up alongside Colman at centre for the Magpies.
Colman's Platypi and Bathurst Bulldogs teammate Tiana Anderson is also set to lineup for the Magpies this season but is currently out injured.
The Central West connections continue in this Sunday's matchup as former Cargo and Manildra player Heidi Regan will play at centre for Wenty's opponents St George.
Colman often looks back on how the three-time premier Platypi side prepared her for this level of the game.
"I only started playing about three years ago and I didn't know anything about these pathways so to see how far I've come in such a short time is exciting," she said.
"Panorama are such an awesome club with so many awesome girls and to play with a lot of those girls at NSW Country earlier in the year shows how much talent we have out here. Hopefully more girls can follow in the same footsteps.
"The coaching staff is incredible and they have so much knowledge. I just feel like I've learned so much in a short space of time.
"We've had a couple of trial games but there's nothing like round one."
Colman has spent the majority of her league career in the halves but is eager to showcase what she can do in the number nine this weekend.
Sunday's Kick-off at Ringrose Park is 11.15am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.