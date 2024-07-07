Murder trial verdict: High emotion in the courtroom after jury's days of deliberations

A TOTAL of 35 hours and 45 minutes.
That's how much time a 10-person jury took to deliver a unanimous verdict in the Bathurst Supreme Court murder trial against Stephen Shane Greenfield.
Greenfield was acquitted of murder on July 5, 2024 after the jury heard five weeks of evidence, which included statements and testimony from witnesses, friends and experts, along with photos and exhibits.
The 42-year-old was accused of murdering Reginald "Reggie" Mullaly, 68, between September 16 and September 21, 2015.
Mr Mullaly's body was found underneath the Denison Bridge in Bathurst at around 10am on September 20.
Greenfield pleaded not guilty to the charge on May 5, 2023.
After being released from the dock as three correctives officers began to leave the courtroom, a relieved Greenfield powered towards his mother, Robyn McFarlane, for a hug as they exchanged tears.
Watching on as Justice Richard Cavanagh rounded out the formalities, the mother and son exchanged a few more embraces before Greenfield walked free.
Greenfield had maintained his innocence over the alleged stabbing of Mr Mullaly, whom he claimed in a police interview to have not known.
"I don't know anything about this murder, I don't know who's done it. I know I've had no involvements and by the looks of it, people have thought I have when I haven't," Greenfield said on September 24, 2015.
"I know where I've been and I know I'm not guilty, that's all I've got to say."
Once Greenfield was freed from the dock by Justice Cavanagh, his barrister Ian Nash said they would make an application for costs.
Justice Cavanagh ordered that Greenfield file and serve his application by July 19, with the Crown to respond by August 2.
The matter was adjourned to a Sydney court on August 8, with all parties to appear by audio-visual link.
"Mr Greenfield, I wish you well," Justice Cavanagh said as he adjourned the court.
Mr Mullaly was a well-known man among Bathurst locals who liked to keep to himself, have a coffee and a pie, and feed birds.
During the trial, one of his four sisters, Pam Hotham - who was present when the verdict was delivered - recalled the last time she saw her only brother.
Ms Hotham described him as a kind, clever man.
"I was going in to do some shopping, he was sitting down having a cigarette. I told him to sit there and we'd go and have coffee, but when I got back he wasn't there. He went to feed the ducks," Ms Hotham said.
Mr Mullaly was seen in the days before his death maintaining his habits, going to a bakery in the CBD to buy a pie or two.
"He'd buy the same every day: a cup of coffee, two pies and he'd keep the bag to keep the crust to go and feed the birds ... he was always on his own," Crown witness Judith Meany said on day nine of the trial.
His last known sighting was by Jason Burke at the Denison Bridge around 3.30pm on September 19.
"I saw Reggie walking towards me; he was slouched over. He also had some scratches down his face, so I said, 'are you okay, Reggie, did you have a fall?'. They looked pretty fresh," Mr Burke said while giving evidence.
"He just mumbled something and kept walking along, so I thought he must be alright. I just went home."
The Crown said during its closing address that, based on expert evidence from Dr Leah Clifton and Professor Johan Duflou, it was possible Mr Mullaly had already been stabbed at this time.
"It's not inconceivable that by this stage he had already been attacked and inflicted with these injuries," Crown prosecutor Giles Tabuteau said.
Mr Mullaly suffered 11 wounds in total, with the fatal blows to his heart and right lung.
He was found during the morning of September 20 lying in a semi-foetal position holding a tissue to his eyebrow in his makeshift shelter under the bridge.
