Businesses team up to offer Bathurst women a free self defence program

WOMEN want to be able to protect themselves in any situation, and with the help of Precision Martial Arts and Bestwick Real Estate, they can learn how.
The two businesses are partnering to make a women's self defence course accessible to girls and women across the city.
Precision Martial Arts will run the program, while Bestwick Real Estate will subsidise the cost to make it free for the community.
Owner of the real estate agency, Mitchell Bestwick, said the idea had come about from conversations with Taylor Sargent, a sensei at Precision Martial Arts.
"Taylor and I caught up and discussed an idea about a free opportunity for women to understand and work through some self defence and more self protection," Mr Bestwick said.
"She's been kind enough - and Warren [Hickey], her father - to come and take on the passing on of their knowledge."
With conversations growing about violence against women, Bestwick Real Estate thought it would be a good way to help women if they find themselves in an unsafe situation.
In addition to this, Ms Sargent said women at the dojo have been asking for a program like this.
"They feel there is a real need for it," she said.
The first step to joining the program is to come along to a seminar on August 18, 2024.
This will give people an overview of how it works and what they'll learn, allowing them to decide if they want to sign up to the five-week program, which will start in late August.
Ms Sargent said women will learn skills to protect themselves in various situations.
"It's just about creating awareness and then developing plans and strategies to deal with certain situations that might arise, or also putting in strategies so they never end up in situations," she said.
Mr Bestwick said his business will cover the entire cost of the five-week program, which will eliminate any financial barriers that would otherwise prevent women from signing up.
"It's open to anybody who's interested in learning some self protection strategies," Ms Sargent said.
People who would like to come along to the introductory seminar are asked to contact Bestwick Real Estate to register their interest.
