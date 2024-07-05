Thousands of dollars owed to people in Bathurst: Can you claim any?

Here is a look at what is making news today.
Not so strong on keeping tabs on paperwork or think you missed out on payments because you've changed address?
A whopping $21.8 million in "unclaimed money" has been returned to NSW households and businesses this financial year, and there's still more looking for its home, including $828,011 from Bathurst.
Find out how you can claim money that could be owed to you.
In other news, it's one of Bathurst's most beloved events, and on July 6 it will open for two magical weeks of ice-skating, rides, food and entertainment.
The Bathurst Winter Festival joined the annual events calendar in 2015 for the city's bicentenary and, nine years later, it has grown to be a must-visit destination for residents and visitors alike. Read about what's in store here.
And in sport, it wasn't to be for Bathurst High School in the Astley Cup as Dubbo Senior College fought back to win the tie 9-7 and take home the cup in the process. See all the photos and highlights from the second day of action between the two schools.
Have a great weekend.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
