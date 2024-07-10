Locals lend a helping hand to make 'childhood dreams' come true for BTTB

A WHITE wall inside the Neighbourhood Centre has become awash with colour recently, after a joint community initiative.
The team at the Neighbourhood Centre, not-for-profit Boys to the Bush, and local artist Sven Rogers teamed up to create a mural for the welcoming area of the Russell Street building.
The work is based around painted hands, which are filled with colourful hand-prints to symbolise the theme 'Stronger Together'.
The works were designed and curated by Mr Rogers, who also oversaw the process.
And, according to Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Jean Fell, the theme fits perfectly with the work of the local centre.
"It's wonderful, and it fits so perfectly with the whole ethos of the Neighbourhood Centre, and encompassing the whole of community, and also about giving and receiving," she said.
The artwork on one side of the room is that of a single hand, with the palm facing upwards.
On the other side of the wall, the artwork is of two hands coming together to form the symbol of a heart.
"The symbolism of both the images is very important. To me, there's the heart of the community, and that's what a Neighbourhood Centre is," Ms Fell said.
"The other is the giving and the receiving, which is just the most wonderful concept, because we all have times when we can give, and we all have times when we need to receive."
And there to give their time and talents, were the participants at Boys to the Bush.
One participant, Braiden Endycott, said that completing the project definitely required a lot of give and take.
And, what he was able to take from it, was living out one of his lifelong dreams.
"It was actually sort of a little bit hard. In a way it was a little bit tricky, like at first with the outlines and going back and forth with all the paint and that kind of stuff," he said.
"But at Boys to the Bush we're showing everyone out there what we can do, and stuff like this is pretty much a dream for me.
"When I was in kindergarten I used to do a lot of painting and that, so this is pretty much a childhood dream."
And it was also a dream for program coordinator at Boys to the Bush, Joel Gale, to see the participants really give their all to the project.
"It was fun to see from start to finish, and it was a surprise to see that the boys went through with it and finished," he said.
This will be all the more satisfying, as the entire project was filmed by a local media company.
The film will be displayed at the Bathurst Winter Festival as part of the Illuminate Bathurst.
There, Bathurst locals, and visitors to the town for the Winter Festival will be able to catch a glimpse into the project for the duration of the event.
The Bathurst Winter Festival will run from Saturday, July 5 until Sunday, July 21.
