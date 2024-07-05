Meet the region's mammoth new roundabout that'll make our Littlebourne effort look little

THAT'S not a roundabout ... that's a roundabout.
The post-Bathurst 1000 exodus has been much more smooth ever since the Great Western Highway was duplicated through Kelso and a handsome new two-lane roundabout replaced the old traffic lights at the O'Connell Road intersection.
Two hours west, though, something significant and circular is about to be built that will put Bathurst's highway feature in the shade.
The NSW Government says construction is kicking off on the biggest roundabout in the Central West, which will be part of the bypass of the Newell Highway town of Parkes.
This new roundabout will be 98 metres in diameter, will have an 80 kilometres an hour speed limit (well above the speed limit at the O'Connell Road intersection at Bathurst) and will feature a large sculpture in its centre, which has been designed in collaboration with Parkes Shire Council.
"I'm thrilled to see work get underway on the giant Condo Road roundabout; it represents significant progress on a project that has been decades in the making," NSW Regional Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison said.
The Federal Government is contributing $229.7 million to the $287.2m bypass of Parkes, with the rest coming from the NSW Government.
The first sod on the project was turned in November 2021.
Regional Transport Minister Ms Aitchison says the bypass will take more than 1200 heavy vehicles and other traffic away from the town centre every day, "improving travel times for thousands of motorists and making the CBD of Parkes more accessible".
State Member for Orange Phil Donato, meanwhile, described the Parkes bypass as a "once-in-a-generation" project.
The bypass is part of a larger series of projects on the Newell Highway that includes a realignment of the highway at Dubbo and the construction of a new bridge over the Macquarie River.
