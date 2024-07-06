Day one on the ice rink at the Bathurst Winter Festival

THE Bathurst Winter Festival is back for another year and already its signature attraction is proving enormously popular.
The 2024 festival got its start on Saturday, July 6 in the centre of the CBD.
While the opening night festivities didn't officially start until the late afternoon, the ice rink and other winter playground attractions were operational from as early as 9am.
As was expected, people were eager to slip on some skates and take a few laps around the rink.
The family-friendly activity attracted people of all ages, from young children right through to grandparents.
But ice skating isn't for everyone, and for those who would rather spectate than skate, there were plenty of places for them to stand to watch the fun.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended one of the earlier sessions on July 6.
Scroll through the gallery above to see who he spotted at the ice rink.
