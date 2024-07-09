As work begins on region's biggest roundabout, take a quick spin around Bathurst's greatest hits

SUDDENLY, roundabouts are in the news.
That's what happens when construction kicks off on what will be the biggest roundabout in the Central West - a 98-metre-diameter monster at Parkes that will be part of that town's Newell Highway bypass.
Before Parkes gets its full moment in the sun, though, it's worth taking a quick spin around the good, the bad and the ugly of Bathurst's significant circles.
The Western Advocate's former Windradyne Whisperer columnist was quick to point out something a bit odd about the new Rankin and Piper streets roundabout back in mid-2016.
It was, he said, off-kilter.
"I think Bathurst Regional Council's engineering department needs to head up to the new Charles Sturt University engineering faculty to get a refresher on roundabout design if the latest addition to the Bathurst streetscape is any indication," the Whisperer (Lachlan Sullivan) wrote.
"Yes, the intersection of Rankin and Piper streets has (for reasons unknown) an unfortunate accident history, but council's attempt at rectification with the 'stick on top' roundabout looks, to me, to have been poorly designed.
"How can a roundabout be designed that is 'off-centre' within the dimensions of the intersection?
"Vehicles travelling west to east in Piper Street towards George Street have a sharp exit, yet vehicles travelling east to west have good width, allowing a normal flow of traffic without a dramatic exit turn."
THE former Clancy Motors site on Howick Street was opened as a temporary parking area back in early 2019 as work continued on the roundabout on the corner of George and Howick.
The roundabout work was, to put it mildly, controversial.
Barriers went up as part of the work, blocking all access to the intersection, and U-turn bays were set up.
"I'm dreading how it'll cost us over the next three months," O'Shea's Barber Shop owner John O'Shea told the Advocate at the time.
"We'll get a new roundabout, but at what cost to our business? On a Friday we normally have four staff cutting all day, but today we've got the one."
The former Clancy site was divided into 35 parking bays while the roundabout reconstruction went on and it continues to be a CBD parking option to this day.
RECENT arrivals to Bathurst would never know the dog's breakfast that used to be the intersection of Suttor, Mitre and Lambert streets.
When a new roundabout opened there in mid-2020, it marked the end of a decades-long discussion about how to improve the intersection - and the end of an energetic, passionate campaign from nearby residents Kent and Dianne McNab.
"We've been on this for three-and-a-half years full-time, but we've been talking about it for 23 years," Mr McNab said as the roundabout debuted.
"It's fantastic to see it here - we've already been round and round it a few times.
"You can already see that instead of people having to look left and right and not knowing what to do, they're now able to get through the intersection safely and easily.
"And we've already had people who were opposed to the roundabout coming out of their homes to apologise to us and thanking us for our foresight."
AT the Mitre and Keppel streets intersection, just above Bathurst High School, there have been peacock sightings in the past.
This roundabout is also notable for the degree of difficulty for those approaching it in a manual car from one of the steeper sides when the traffic is heavy and there's a wait to get through.
Good clutch work is required.
THERE'S an irony that the traffic tends to increase rather than decrease at the George and Stanley streets roundabout when the low level bridge is closed by flooding and traffic is no longer able to get through.
The people in all those vehicles know they can't get over the bridge, but they want to see the swollen river for themselves and measure it against previous floods.
Park nearby and you might see vehicle passengers leaning out the window for a quick snap as they pass through the roundabout on a flooding day.
WHAT was a four-way intersection at Morrisset and Peel streets is now a roundabout after a project that was completed in mid-2022.
Bathurst Regional Council's manager of works, Simon Armitage, said at the time that there was enough crash data to justify installing a roundabout, so council used $227,265 from the Federal Government's Black Spot Program for the project.
It came after council added two new roundabouts along Rankin Street In May 2021 at its intersections with Rocket and Lambert streets.
BEFORE the extension to Bradwardine Road, the Mitchell Highway slid past the Corporation Avenue industrial area with little fanfare.
With the extension to Bradwardine, the intersection with the highway got the roundabout treatment - and the traffic from West Bathurst, Llanarth and Windradyne followed.
The roundabout is busier than ever in 2024 after the opening of a service station and fast food franchise hub on a former car yard on the corner.
