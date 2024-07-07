'Busy the whole time': Why the winter festival is hectic and huge

Here's a look at what is making news today.
It's long hours and a lot of work, but a game-changer for the city and businesses doing it tough.
Welcome to Bathurst Winter Festival 2024.
On Saturday night, the ice-rink was open, the ferris wheel was running and there were food trucks galore as Kings Parade came alive. You can read about what the event means for local businesses here.
In other news, organisers of the Edgell Jog say they remain convinced that September is the best month for the long-running community event.
The start time has been changed for this year as organisers continue to show they are willing to make adjustments to keep the jog relevant and popular and, in some cases, to reduce costs to ensure the event's longevity.
And in sport, as they've done on so many occasions this Blowes Cup season, the Bathurst Bulldogs showcased their fitness and mental fortitude to come away with victory, this time accounting for Orange Emus 39-24 at Ashwood Park on the club's Memorial Day. Read all about the match here.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
