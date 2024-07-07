WATCH: Griffiths' last second field goal gets Saints home against Workies

FOR 79 minutes and 57 seconds of their Peter McDonald Premiership game at home against the Lithgow Workies there had been very little for the St Pat's faithful to cheer about.
But the final few seconds of the game won't be forgotten any time soon.
A field goal as late as they come from Saints halfback Noah Griffiths took the Saints to a scrappy 17-16 victory at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex
The sweetly-hit attempt was somewhat of a redemption moment for Griffiths after he'd mistimed one just moments earlier.
For Workies it was a tough loss to take after they'd fought back from a 16-4 deficit and had a field goal attempt of their own from Eli Morris sail just left of the uprights the set before Griffiths' winning kick.
Griffiths said the match-winning kick was an especially satisfying moment after he'd missed the previous opportunity.
"I was getting a bit nervous after I'd shanked the first attempt and thought I might have done the same to that one too," he said.
"It was a pretty low energy game from us, to be honest. We started slow and then got into the game. It was scrappy but it's two points and that's what matters.
"Our defence probably saved us a bit, except for those last five minutes. It felt like we defended all game. Physically it was one of the toughest games we've had all year.
"We've built up a culture now of turning up for each other and we love it."
It's the second time in as many seasons that Griffiths has hit a match-winning field goal for the Saints after he kicked the winner back in round one against Nyngan last year.
For Workies coach Pete Morris it was a tough way to watch his side go down after they'd found a way to fight their way back into the game.
"It's heartbreaking but that's footy sometimes, isn't it?" he said.
"We played for 80 minutes, which was pleasing. They're only a young side and they've been able to compete with better sides this year."
Morris was in brilliant touch early on for the visitors as he kicked successful 40-20s on back-to-back sets but Workies weren't able to take advantage of their chances near the line.
Pat's weren't making many inroads either in the early stages until Dylan Branda crossed for the opening try in the 14th minute.
Morris got the reply for Lithgow five minutes later when he timed his run well next to a grubber kick from five-eighth Kaidyn Whittaker, diving on the ball to make it 4-all.
Zac Merritt made a quick impact off the bench as he barged across for a try that would help give his team a 10-4 lead at the break.
Cooper Neilsen's try shortly after play got back underway threatened to break the match open for St Pat's, who then dominated most of the field position in the second half, but they didn't have much to show for it.
Lochy Randall thought he'd extended the margin with his run down the right wing but was judged to have gone out of bounds just before planting the ball.
Ball security continued to be an issue for each side as they coughed up numerous golden chances to score.
Eventually Morris got on the end of an offload near the line to make it 16-10 inside the last 10 minutes.
Workies' Riley Dukes then found space to score with five minutes to go, with Morris' conversion from in front levelling it up.
Griffiths mishit a field goal attempt shortly after and Workies threatened to complete their comeback when they earned a full set of six just 10 metres out from the St Pat's try line.
Morris opted to take a shot on the first pass out of the scrum but his low, flat effort sailed just wide.
Pat's then rolled down field and gave themselves one last opportunity.
Griffiths struck the third field goal attempt of the match through the uprights to the delight of the home crowd.
