Teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting, threatening 16-year-old boy

TWO teenagers have been arrested after allegedly assaulting another teen in a Bathurst shopping centre, with police claiming they also had knives in their possession.
At about 5.15pm on Saturday, July 6, police were called to the shopping centre in Howick Street following reports of youths with knives.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District were told a 16-year-old boy was allegedly threatened and assaulted by two other boys, aged 13 and 15 years respectively.
It is believed they threatened the 16-year-old, saying they had knives, however, the boy was not injured.
Police commenced a foot pursuit in the shopping centre, resulting in the arrest of a 13-year-old boy.
Officers searched his belongings, alleging to have found a fishing knife, which was then seized.
A short time later, police arrested a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of Durham and Bentinck streets.
Police claim he had a small knife, which was also seized.
Both teenagers were taken to Bathurst Police Station, where the 15-year-old was charged with stalk/intimidate with the intent to fear physical harm, custody of a knife in a public place, and common assault.
The 13-year-old boy was charged with stalk/intimidate with the intent to fear physical etc harm, custody of a knife in a public place, and entering inclosed land not prescribed premises without a lawful excuse.
They were both refused bail.
The 13-year-old was due to appear at a children's court on Sunday, July 7, 2024.
The 15-year-old boy is set to appear at a children's court on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
