Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting, threatening 16-year-old boy

Updated July 7 2024 - 7:49pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO teenagers have been arrested after allegedly assaulting another teen in a Bathurst shopping centre, with police claiming they also had knives in their possession.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.