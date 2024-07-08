Knife-wielding offender sentenced for causing Domino's driver 'extreme fear'

A man who threatened a teenage delivery driver at knifepoint and demanded to be driven around Orange has avoided full-time jail.
Robert Thomas Brennan formerly of Burrendong Way, Orange, was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, for larceny, stealing a $5 bottle of Sunkist, intimidation and using an offensive weapon, the knife, to commit an indictable offence.
Although 29-year-old Brennan was not charged with kidnapping, court documents revealed he confronted a 17-year-old Domino's delivery driver and held him against his will at knifepoint.
The Domino's worker was making a delivery to Algona Crescent on February 26, 2023, when Brennan confronted him and demanded he give him "a lift across town" while wielding a kitchen knife.
The knife was described in the court documents as having a serrated blade "about the same length as an iPhone 11,"[about 15 centimetres].
The victim told police he feared for his safety and was worried Brennan would stab him.
He said Brennan appeared to be under the influence of illicit drugs and was slurring his words and swinging his arms in an unusual way, which made him more fearful.
Brennan sat in the passenger seat of the Domino's delivery car and told the victim he would "direct you with my hands".
However, throughout the journey, Brennan threatened to punch the driver whenever he asked "left or right" at intersections and he directed him into cul-de-sacs at least twice before he told the driver he wanted to be taken to the Robin Hood Hotel.
As they made their way to the hotel Brennan put down his window and yelled at an older man as they passed.
The victim asked him why he yelled and Brennan said, "us young blokes have to keep them old c--ts in line". He then spoke at length about how old people were white supremacists.
The victim was told not to go down the driveway to the Robin Hood and when he stopped, Brennan grabbed the knife, got out of the car, tucked the knife into the front of his pants and took a $5 bottle of Sunkist that was in the footwell of the car.
He said something to the victim that the victim could not understand due to his slurred words. However, the driver perceived it to be a threat.
Brennan then said "I'll just do this instead of calling taxis" and asked the victim for his name so he could ask for him next time.
The victim gave him a false name before Brennan slammed the door and walked across the road towards where he was living at the time.
Police were contacted and obtained CCTV from residences near the delivery address and found Brennan's fingerprints on the passenger door of the car.
Brennan was arrested at his home on March 3, 2023.
The lawyer representing the Director of Public Prosecutions called for a jail sentence.
He said the 17-year-old victim was put into a state of uncertainty about where he was going and how long it would take to get there.
"The offending is aggravated by the victim's occupation being a vulnerable class of person as a Domino's delivery driver," the prosecutor said.
He said Brennan spent six months and 10 days in full-time jail after his bail was refused for the offence.
Brennan's lawyer said his client has made significant efforts towards rehabilitating himself since his arrest and asked for a community-based jail sentence.
"He was in custody for six months and 10 days before he was granted bail and that should be taken into account your Honour," the lawyer said.
He added that Brennan was bailed to attend residential rehabilitation at Odyssey House in September last year.
"He's approaching 10 months at Odyssey House, a period of four and a half months in quasi-custody.
"It's the first time that he's completed residential rehabilitation.
"He has effectively spent over 10 and a half months in full-time or quasi-custody."
The lawyer accepted Brennan had a criminal history that would not help him and he has previously received community-based jail for domestic violence.
"He has a long-standing issue with drugs, it is to his credit that he's been able to complete over nine months of rehabilitation," the lawyer said.
The lawyer also detailed Brennan's disadvantaged upbringing including exposure to domestic violence and his father being in and out of jail.
"From about the age of 15 he lived on the streets and was homeless and got by couch surfing," he said.
"He started to use drugs from 13, he started using cannabis and ice from that age."
He left school in year 8.
Magistrate David Day sentenced Brennan on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
"The victim feared for his safety, he thought he would be stabbed," Mr Day said.
"The young driver would be in extreme fear.
"There are some aggravating circumstances, in particular the vulnerability of the victim, he is someone who through his employment is exposed to risk."
Mr Day took into account Brennan's time already served in custody and his "reasonable capacity for rehabilitation" but added, "he's not there yet".
He convicted Brennan and gave him a three-year community-based jail sentence and 300 hours of community service for the use of the knife and intimidation.
The conditions of the intensive correction order require him to continue rehabilitation and treatment and to abstain from drugs.
Mr Day also gave Brennan a separate community correction order for stealing the $5 bottle of soft drink.
