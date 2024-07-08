'That one was definitely for Tommy': Inspired Mungoes find late equaliser

TO say that CSU Mungoes had a lot to play for in their Woodbridge Cup game at home against Peak Hill would be a huge understatement.
Not only were the hosts chasing a win on Old Mungoes Day to keep themselves within reach of the top eight but they were hoping to produce an inspired performance for Thomas Duggan.
Duggan remains in Westmead Hospital, in a stable condition, after suffering swelling to the brain due to a non-malicious hit he suffered in the previous round against the Trundle Boomers.
CSU came up just short of the win they craved against the Roosters on Saturday at Diggings Oval but still ended on a positive note, as a late try in the corner from Ash Magaya and a high-pressure sideline conversion from Blake Armstrong helped them claim a 26-all draw.
Making the draw all the more impressive for the Mungoes was that they spent more than half of the match down to 12 men after Keame Hutchings was sent off for dangerous contact in a tackle.
Remarkably, the CSU Mungals league tag side also split the points against the Roosters during their game earlier in the day, which ended 16-all.
Mungoes co-coach Ray Sargent said the day was filled with plenty of emotion.
"It was a great spectacle. The thing we spoke most about before the game was the fact that we had a lot to play for," he said.
"There was Old Mungoes Day, with everyone on the hill, trying to get a win for Tommy and also trying to get a win for ourselves because we needed it for our season.
"You're running out there seeing a lot of people with Tommy's name on their wrists and people are thinking of him. That one was definitely for him, and it will be for the rest of the season too."
It's yet another brilliant edition of the Old Mungoes Day clash with Peak Hill after the Roosters won an entertaining 2023 contest 42-32.
For CSU it's their second 26-all result of the year, coming just a fortnight after their draw with Molong Bulls.
"I'm happy that it delivered something. A win was what we wanted but our second draw in the last three weeks shows that we're there or thereabouts in this comp," Sargent said.
"Every year this Old Boys game seems to be getting bigger and better. They're all people who have been there and done that, and it's time to give back to them with our games and the presentations afterwards."
After both sides struggled to find a breakthrough early in the piece CSU shot out to a 10-0 lead thanks to back-to-back tries from Keame and Charlie Hutchings.
A penalty goal for Armstrong pushed the half-time lead out to 12-0.
The teams traded tries early in the new half before a dominant 20 minute stretch from the Roosters saw them cross for three tries as they utilised the one-man advantage to its full extent.
CSU mustered up a penalty goal in that window - as did the Roosters - to see Peak Hill hold a 26-20 advantage with full-time approaching.
That's when a magical late try salvaged a point for CSU.
"The boys did really well in the middle getting our ball out to our strike weapons on the edge," Sargent said.
"Dyl Marmion flicked it across to Ash to get one in the corner. Blake was as clutch as they come, hitting that one from the sideline to draw things up with just one minute to go."
The result sees CSU sitting ninth on the table with just three rounds remaining, two points behind eighth-placed Eugowra.
