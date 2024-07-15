'You can't lash out,' magistrate tells man who used spoon to strike victim

HITTING a person with a serving spoon has resulted in the first set of criminal charges for a 27-year-old man.
Tyson Blake Luke Sullivan, of Hill Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 to two charges of common assault.
Police documents before the court said Sullivan and the victim in the matter were arguing at a Bathurst home at around 10.20am on June 11, 2024 when Sullivan grabbed a black plastic serving spoon and struck the victim on the arm.
About 30 minutes later, Sullivan hit the victim a further four to six times because they had his phone, according to the police documents.
Sullivan left before police arrived at just after 11am and spoke with the victim.
Several hours later, Sullivan was arrested at a Bathurst motel and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
"THIS behaviour is not good, it's not acceptable. You can't lash out," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said to Sullivan.
He was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
