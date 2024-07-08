Council made the right decision and our heritage CBD will be better for it | Letter

RE: Proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre and parking in Bathurst.
WELL done Bathurst Regional Council (BRC) councillors for their unanimous decision to reject Zauner Construction's (ZC) expectations of parking for the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC).
The development of a six-storey high private hospital and ancillary service building in the heart of historic Bathurst was inappropriate from the start, and after almost four years of what, in my opinion, was BRC bending over backwards to facilitate the needs of ZC, the final decision came down to parking.
It was expected that supporters of BIMC would soon rally and have their photos featured in the Western Advocate, along with headlines such as "Moving plans hampered" (June 29), "Loss has dealt a significant blow" (July 2), and "Took the easy way out" (July 4), but enough is enough, WA!
As one of many residents who values our history and magnificent Town Square area, I'm extremely grateful for BRC's decision.
I'm often reminded by visitors to Bathurst of how lucky we are to have our picturesque skyscape which includes the Carillon, courthouse, cathedrals and church steeples.
Our heritage and historic buildings are unique and precious and need to be protected from being littered by so-called modern structures that have already started to spring up in and around our Heritage Conservation Area.
The world has changed significantly, including shopping habits, and no six-storey high medical centre and four-storey high car park would revitalise Bathurst's CBD.
It's way past time that BIMC supporters take their rose-coloured glasses off and accept what is real.
A new private hospital may be needed in Bathurst, but our decision-makers need to continue to adopt a long-term vision for Australia's oldest inland European settlement.
