'A gross overdevelopment': residents react to apartment building concept

THE prospect of having seven high-rise apartment buildings looming over their properties has prompted residents to band together to fight what they believe to be an inappropriate development.
A planning proposal has been prepared for part of the historic St Joseph's Mount (Logan Brae) site at 34 Busby Street, with the documentation outlining the plans for the mammoth development.
Residual land, the result of a three-lot subdivision, would be used to establish seven apartment blocks, containing 218 dwellings that are projected to house 505 people.
Some of the buildings would be up to 18 metres high.
The current height restriction for the area is nine metres, and the proponents are seeking an increase to the maximum height allowed.
It is the height that has the South Bathurst Residents Action Group most concerned, but they also worry about the impact the development will have on noise and traffic in the neighbourhood.
Resident Jessie Davidson said that the group is not against development, but it has to be appropriate to the area.
"The summary clearly states that the site is in the Bathurst heritage conservation area and, in short, describes the surrounding area as mostly single-storey, low-density residential development," she said.
"The planning proposal ... has presented seven towers, the highest being towers C, F and G, with a proposed height of six storeys if the 18-metre change of height is accepted."
She said this would be "smack bang in the middle of otherwise low density housing".
"The Heritage Impact Assessment was found to be limited, but the summary stated that the increase in density and height limit will have an impact on the heritage character of the area," she said.
"I actually can't believe we needed a report to point that out. It's a six-storey building in a low [density] residential area."
The development application (DA) that was approved in 2021 to allow for the three-lot subdivision of the overall site at 34 Busby Street had a conservation management plan (CMP) lodged with it.
This CMP included a recommendation that new buildings could be at a maximum height of 10 metres.
Ms Davidson said the developers have used this point to seek an increase to the maximum height of 18m, developing the master plan for the site around it.
"At 18m, there has been some thought into how views will be achieved across the site to retain the outlook for St Joseph's Mount, as was required for heritage, but [there's] very little evidence in the planning proposal that they have considered the views of surrounding residents, of which I am one," she said.
While there is screening proposed by the developer, Ms Davidson thinks it would insufficient.
"I don't see trees being planted in the 6m buffer between the building and the boundary that will screen an 18m-tall building," she said.
She also said that having an additional 505 residents and upwards of 200 vehicles on that site would have some kind of "detrimental" noise impact for neighbouring residents.
Her comments were echoed by fellow resident Wayne Feebrey.
He noted the combined impact of the proposal for 34 Busby Street and another planning proposal for the same street, a residential development on the former St Catherine's nursing home site.
Together, they will see over 400 new dwellings across the two sites, which are just located barely 100 metres apart on Busby Street.
"A conservative estimate would place at least 1000 new residents on our doorstep ... we believe this is a gross overdevelopment," Mr Feebrey said.
He said that the proposal would lead to increased traffic, loss of privacy, overshadowing, and the loss of rural views for existing residents.
"A more appropriate development is called for, a proposal for this site that would see a clean, green, low-rise, low-density, energy efficient, cutting edge, sustainable development, with provision for social housing and lower-cost accommodation incorporating the numerous native plantings on the site," he said.
Bathurst council has agreed to forward the planning proposal to the state department of planning, requesting a gateway determination.
If it achieves the gateway determination, it will ultimately go to a public consultation phase.
Council will have a further opportunity to consider its position on the development.
At this stage, the council is not endorsing the design or final arrangement of building envelopes of the development as presented in the master plan.
