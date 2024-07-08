Holiday fun set for Cowra Civic Centre Advertising Feature

The Cowra Civic Centre is set to host a wealth of entertainment this winter. Picture Supplied

The July school holidays are here and the Cowra Civic Centre has an amazing lineup of entertainment to keep families busy during the winter break.



The highlight of the holiday program is 'Dinomaniacs', an interactive, high-energy dinosaur adventure that's perfect for the entire family. Set to be held on Wednesday, July 17, 'Dinomaniacs' was voted "Best Kids Live Show" by What's on 4 Kids 2023.



The exciting, live stage show features lifelike dinosaurs, music, and interactive fun. This family-friendly production promises to transport audiences on a thrilling prehistoric journey, making it an unmissable event for children and dinosaur enthusiasts alike.



Cowra Civic Centre Manager, Jarrad Shiells, said he was enthusiastic about the new offerings and the opportunity to showcase the recently renovated Civic Centre. "We are incredibly excited to bring fresh, dynamic shows and a variety of movies to Cowra," he said. "Our newly renovated Civic Centre, now equipped with retractable seating, new lighting, and new flooring, offers a state-of-the-art environment for our community to enjoy these events."

Movie buffs will love the films set to be screened thanks to the fantastic mix of flicks that ensures something for all tastes. Movies on show during the holidays include Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, The Garfield Movie, Sting, A Quiet Place: Day One, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.



Families and visitors will be able to take advantage of the Cowra Civic Centre's "Holiday Movie Specials" with movie tickets just $12.50. To enhance the movie-going experience, each online ticket purchase comes with a free snack-sized popcorn, making it a perfect and affordable outing for families seeking entertainment during the break.



Jarrad said with the renovations now complete, the Cowra Civic Centre was looking forward to hosting more events for the community. "The extensive renovations at the Cowra Civic Centre aim to provide an enhanced experience for all visitors, ensuring comfort, accessibility, and a modern ambiance for all performances and screenings.

"We have a big few months coming with comedian Dave O'Neil and his show 'Overweight Lightweight' and Ross Noble in August, while in September we have Sons of Son: Elvis, Jerry Lee, Johnny and Me, and Eishan Ensemble's National Tour," he said. "At the end of July we have Cowra's own first independent stage production 'Intertwined' by local Lusi Austin, based on the Cowra POW Breakout, just in time for the 80th Anniversary."

