Expect a big catch-up at the popular small farm event | Rural Notebook

READERS are probably looking forward to the Mudgee Small Farm Field Days on Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13.
This has grown into a great showcase for all things rural and is a real meeting place.
If you want to see your neighbours and long-lost friends, make sure you go to Mudgee Field Days and you'll meet them there.
Saturday is always a busy day, with long lines of traffic at the gates, so arrive early on Friday if you can make it.
THE AGM of Bathurst Merino Association is set down for Tuesday, July 30 at Paddy's Hotel, Kelso with a 7.30pm start.
There will be some changes of committee members as several long-time personnel have passed away.
All positions will be declared vacant and the association is hoping for many new faces and nominations for positions.
Annual subs of $30 are now due.
SEVERAL well-known district personalities have passed away in recent weeks and they are remembered:
Each of these gentlemen is remembered for their years of service to our Bathurst community.
Sincere sympathy is offered to members of the families.
SEVERAL good rainfalls that totalled over 25 millimetres in most parts of our district may signal an early start to spring if the weather gods keep smiling.
Already we hear comments of "looking out of winter", even though a succession of hard frosts is continuing.
To make us appreciate our situation, a private vet in western Victoria tells of a 75 per cent loss to twin lamb disease in a Merino flock near Hamilton.
We hope it is a very small flock.
OF interest to the Merino industry is the re-location of the Dalla family's Orrie Cowie stud from the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia to Nhill in Victoria.
The stud has had a long working relationship with the Glendonald Merino Stud at Nhill and the two studs are now almost next-door neighbours.
A STRONG lift in beef cattle values in auction pens has been a real highlight of recent weeks, with the National Cow Indicator settling at 220c/kg last week after a 10 per cent increase.
The final sale at Pakenham Saleyards, with 3500 store cattle yarded and sold, claimed a 250c/kg rise on much of the offering.
Mention was made of JBS Australia, Thomas Foods, Charlton, Princess Royal and Midfield feedlots competing strongly on steers that weighed 400kg or more liveweight.
The heavy steers 450 to 530kg sold to a top of 425c/kg.
Several comments from the final Pakenham sale:
WEEK one of the 2025 selling season featured an offering of only 34,000 bales and a 91.8 per cent clearance rate.
The big Chinese mills continued to dominate, while local traders, India and Europe were quiet.
The Merino market once again suffered due to a lack of competitive tension in the room.
The EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) dropped 17ac/kg or 1.5 per cent.
Crossbred types were firm for the week.
AWTA (Australian Wool Testing Authority) is reporting that wool testing numbers in the past season were 334.7 million kilograms - a 3.8 per cent decrease on the 348 million kilograms the year prior.
Week two sees an early estimated offering of 32,938 versus an offering of 55,210 bales in 2023.
MUM was pulled over by Highway Patrol and asked to show her licence.
"Don't be silly, officer," she said, "you know you took it from me yesterday."
***
GRANDMA was taking baby granddaughter for a stroll in the pram when she met George taking the old Border Collie for a walk.
"Look at the skinny big dog," Granny said, then felt silly, until she heard George say: "Look at the tiny little baby."
***
A THOUGHT for the week: men are like bagpipes; no sound comes from them until they are full.
