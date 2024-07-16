Father fronts court after teen's 'nasty' TikTok video pushes his buttons

A FATHER who smashed his daughter's phone after demanding a video posted to TikTok be deleted has been brought before court.
The Bathurst man was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault and damaging property.
Police documents tendered to the court said the father and his 15-year-old daughter got into an argument on June 19 about a video she posted to TikTok.
The argument began over text message before he drove to the victim's home and demanded she delete the video, according to police.
As they were arguing, the man switched off the Wi-Fi before he grabbed the phone out of the victim's hands and smashed it over his knee.
The victim pushed the man and slapped him in the head, according to the police documents, sparking a push and shove between the pair.
The man left before police were called.
Police spoke with the man at about 5.20pm that afternoon and they said he explained that a "nasty video" had been posted on social media and he smashed the victim's phone.
THE father's solicitor told the court his client had demonstrated insight into his inappropriate behaviour by completing programs.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told him that she was confident this was his last time before a court and encouraged him to "make it so".
"No matter how many buttons your teenager pushes, you have to be the adult," Ms Ellis said.
He was placed on a community correction order for 18 months, with the condition he does 50 hours of unpaid community service work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.