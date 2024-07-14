Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Drink-driver crashed into highway guard rail in early hours

Jay-Anna Sleeman
By Jay-Anna Sleeman
Updated July 15 2024 - 9:00am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN who crashed head-on into a guard rail on her way home from a work function has told a court she drove to avoid a situation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Sleeman

Jay-Anna Sleeman

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.