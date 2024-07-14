Drink-driver crashed into highway guard rail in early hours

A WOMAN who crashed head-on into a guard rail on her way home from a work function has told a court she drove to avoid a situation.
Jesse Leigh Drew, 29, of Wellington Street, Eglinton, fronted Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 to plead guilty to high-range drink-driving.
Police documents before the court said Drew was behind the wheel of a white Subaru Outback on the Mitchell Highway at Vittoria at about 1.30am on December 16, 2023 when she crashed head-on into a guard rail.
Police were called, arrived just after 2am and spoke with Drew, who was sitting inside an ambulance with paramedics.
After she gave police her details, Drew tested positive for alcohol.
While speaking with police, she initially said she was driving back from Blayney to get dog food, according to the police documents, but then said she was on her way home after drinking six beers with colleagues in Orange.
Drew, who had facial injuries, was taken to Bathurst Hospital for treatment, where she gave a blood sample.
A second reading returned a positive result of 0.238.
DREW'S solicitor told the court her client had made plans to stay the night in Orange, but made the "very poor decision to drive" after having a flight response to an incident.
Solicitor Kayana Theobald said Drew would "feel the ripples of this [incident] for years to come" after she swerved to avoid a kangaroo and crashed into the guard rail.
"I understand why you made that dreadful decision. A woman either fears what will happen [in that situation] or it does," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Drew was placed on a community correction order for 18 months and was disqualified from driving for seven months.
Once the ban is lifted, she must have an alcohol interlock device installed in her vehicle for two years.
