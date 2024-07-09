Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Business
Watch

'The region is deserving': big-name comedians to take new stages by storm

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 9 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Country folk shouldn't have to commute several hours to the big smoke for quality entertainment, and especially not for a good night of belly laughs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.