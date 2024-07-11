Health precinct in sights as we consider new sites for private hospital | Mayor's say

I ATTENDED the Australian Local Government Association National General Assembly in Canberra last week.
I used the visit to brief the federal Health Minister Mark Butler on the local health challenges we face, having already briefed the state minister Ryan Park.
Both these levels of government can assist us in fruitful ways, so opening and maintaining a direct conversation with the ministers is critical to Bathurst's future health sector growth.
Following the decision about the location of the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre, I have asked council to urgently assess all options for a new site for private hospital investment across Bathurst, noting the patient and doctor benefits of genuine co-location within the existing health precinct.
There are multiple potential sites within the health precinct (and some outside), but each needs to be assessed across a range of criteria to understand the pros and cons regarding planning and infrastructure delivery.
Contacts and linkages were also made for council to engage with key private sector health bodies, including the day surgery group and the private hospitals association - vital connections as we continue to work towards supporting continued growth in our health sector.
I was also briefed on the Medicare Urgent Care Clinic program that was newly introduced when the new federal government came to office, and which could be expanded across Australia.
The clinics provide free walk-in care, seven days a week over extended hours, reducing pressure on the hospital system.
There are 16 Medicare Urgent Care Clinics across the state and I think the clinic would be a great fit for our community.
THE 2024 Bathurst Winter Festival opened on Saturday.
A large crowd enjoyed the festival precinct right across the weekend, and the opening night festivities were well supported.
The festival injects around $11 million into the local economy.
Last year we had almost 20,000 people enjoy the McDonald's Bathurst ice-rink skating sessions and more than 44,000 people enjoyed the festival rides.
Our accommodation occupancy rates sat at 75 per cent and more than 70 per cent of those enjoying the festival were from outside the Bathurst region.
We're looking forward to seeing a similar result from this year's festival.
To keep up to date with what's on each day of the festival, visit bathurstwinterfestival.com.au.
