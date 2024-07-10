From shadow puppets to sun catchers to a show of magic | The arts

SCHOOL holidays are off to a great start across the Central West.
The free lantern-making and lantern parade for Bathurst Winter Festival's opening night on Saturday was a hit with my family.
Arts OutWest's What's On calendar is brimming with activities for young people, including lots of workshops, special tours and family focused shows.
Here's some upcoming highlights (bookings for workshops required):
Lapidary workshops for beginners: Thursday, July 11 from 9am to 3pm at the Old Fire Shed, Park Street, Eglinton.
Air dry clay leaf pressing: Thursday, July 11 at 10.30am at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
Crystal dragon eggs with Fiona Howle: Thursday, July 11 at Bathurst Library.
Electronic music workshop at Kandos (12 to 24 years): Friday, July 12 at Kandos Community Hall.
Paint 'n' giggle for kids - dragon masterpiece!: Friday, July 12 at 3.30pm at Mythika Studios, 73-75 Main Street, Lithgow.
Songwriting workshop with The Vegetable Plot: Monday, July 15 from 2pm to 3pm at Orange City Library.
Winter sun catchers - waxed paper window stars: Tuesday, July 16 from 10am to noon at Orange Regional Gallery.
Drama workshop for 12- to 17-year-olds: Tuesday, July 16 at 2pm at Orange City Library.
Abstract fire painting: Wednesday, July 17 at 10am at Orange Regional Museum.
Podcasting workshop: Wednesday, July 17 at Mudgee Arts Precinct.
Beeswax wrap-making workshop: Wednesday, July 17 from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Millthorpe School of Arts.
Stories After Dark: Wednesday, July 17 at 6pm at Bathurst Library.
Magic: The Gathering - July school holiday activity: Thursday, July 18 from 3.15pm to 4.45pm at Bathurst Library.
School holiday workshop: shadow puppets: Friday, July 19 from 10.30am to noon at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
Disney's Finding Nemo Junior: Friday, July 12 at 2pm and 6.30pm, Saturday, July 13 at 2pm and 6.30pm and Sunday, July 14 at 2pm at Orange Civic Theatre. A 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie.
Creators of the Impossible Magic Show: Sunday, July 14 at 1pm and 5pm at KeyStone 1889, Bathurst.
The Vegetable Plot performance: Monday, July 15 from 11am to noon at Orange City Library.
Dorothy The Dinosaur Spectacular Show: Thursday, July 18 at 9.30am at Bathurst Panthers.
The Dinomaniacs: Thursday, July 18 at Cowra Civic Centre (limited tickets left).
The Beanies Live: Saturday, July 20 at 10.30am at The Ophir Hotel, Orange.
Orange 412: A history of our local fire brigade: Daily at Orange Regional Museum.
Family tour - Orange 412: Friday, July 12 at 10am and again on Tuesday, July 16 at 10am at Orange Regional Museum.
Bald Hill Tourist Mine guided tour: Saturday, July 13 from 1.30pm to 2.15pm at Hill End.
Dinosaurs in the Dark - torchlight tours: Tuesday, July 16 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm at Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, Bathurst.
For the details and many more events, head to artsoutwest.org.au/whats-on/ and select "KIDS" for the full list.
IF you're touring the Central West, how about a game of eye spy? Public art eye spy, that is.
There are now close to 400 items of work at around 350 locations from Hartley to Lake Cargelligo, Grenfell to Gulgong and everywhere in between at Culture Maps Central NSW (www.centralnsw.com).
You'll also find interactive maps of museums and heritage places, galleries and artist studios, shopping for hand-made and Aboriginal experiences, plus links to the What's On calendar.
It's perfect for planning road trips or selfie opportunities.
ARTS OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
