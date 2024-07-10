Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

From shadow puppets to sun catchers to a show of magic | The arts

By Maryanne Jaques
July 10 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Making and then parading lanterns at the Bathurst Winter Festival last weekend. Image from Arts OutWest.
Making and then parading lanterns at the Bathurst Winter Festival last weekend. Image from Arts OutWest.

SCHOOL holidays are off to a great start across the Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.