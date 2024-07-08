Residents react to apartment building concept

Here's a look at what's making news today.
The prospect of having seven high-rise apartment buildings looming over their properties has prompted residents to band together to fight what they believe to be an inappropriate development.
A planning proposal has been prepared for part of the historic St Joseph's Mount site at 34 Busby Street, with the documentation outlining the plans for the mammoth development. Senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain writes about the residents' concerns
In other news, the installation of all-new wire rope barriers on the major highway between Orange and Bathurst are going to lower "dozens of potential crashes", roads authorities have said.
Placed down the centerline of the Mitchell Highway, newly-completed flexible wire rope boosts safer journeys as it acts as a physical barrier between traffic on either side of the road.
And in sport, CSU Mungoes managed to salvage a 26-all draw against the Peak Hill Roosters during an emotional Old Boys Day at Diggings Oval. The Mungoes were looking to put in a big performance for the injured Tom Duggan, who remains in a stable condition at Westmead Hospital following a brain injury suffered in the previous round.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.