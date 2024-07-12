Robrahn solidifies position as top country talent with pair of bronze medals

THE winter chill isn't enough to slow Chase Robrahn down.
The Bathurst Swimming Academy competitor has brought home a pair of bronze medals from the recent NSW Short Course Country Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
Robrahn, 14, finished third in the men's 13-14 years 50 metre and 100m backstroke events, picking up significant personal bests in both races.
It adds to what's already been a huge year for Robrahn, who qualified for his first Australian Age Swimming Championships in April in the 50 metres butterfly.
Robrahn showcased his versatility at the championships by also picking up top five finishes in the 200m backstroke (fourth) and 50m freestyle (fifth).
A time of 1:02.30 in the 100m saw Robrahn better his seed time by two seconds and a 28.70 for the 50m was more than a second clear of his previous mark.
BSA head coach Steve Howell was just as impressed by what the junior talent achieved in the 200m, where Robrahn narrowly missed the podium.
"He did some great times. In his 200 metre backstroke he spoke about a plan, which he worked to, and he was able to get a five second PB," he said.
"Across the board he PB'd in eight of his nine swims.
"Chase is proving that he is ready for a more technical approach to his training. When he can train more technically you can work on more things to a higher detail and come up with better race plans."
Howell said Robrahn is already beginning a long term focus not only for the rest of the short course season but for the upcoming summer of swimming.
"He went to the Country Championships not focused as much on medals as much as he was focused on getting times, since we have state champs coming up," he said.
"The plan for him is to try and get as many national times as he can as possible at the start of the season, that way he can just focus the rest of the time on getting faster."
Robrahn had seven top 10 finishes out of the nine events he contested during a busy program.
Five Bathurst Swimming Academy members took part in the Country Championships at SOPAC.
"Chase's sister Chyna swam in a few events. She got top 10 for one of her events, the 50m breaststroke, and she had six PBs from eight swims," Howell said.
"Amelia Burden had four PBs from four swims. Harrison Jenkins had a couple of breaststroke PBs. He'd been struggling a little with his breaststroke for a little while but back on the money again.
"Natalie Groves has been working on her technique and it's paid off a lot, with two PBs."
Bathurst City also sent four swimmers to the championships.
Brooklyn Whalan, 13, was the best of the group with a sixth place finish in the Women 13-14 years 400m individual medley.
Zoey Curran, Charlotte Della-Bosca and Charlie Peychers all came away with a top 20 result each.
Bathurst locals also performed strongly for the Kinross Wolaroi Swim Club, with Sienna Whalan scoring 50m and 100m breaststroke bronze medals and Caleb Cashman doing the same in the men's 17 and over 200m breaststroke.
