Drunk man who threatened woman tells court he'll go to rehab if needed

A MAN has told a court he is doing his best after he called a woman repeatedly and threatened her, including telling her she was being watched.
Scott Anthony Purvis, 29, of Mill Lane, Eglinton, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to intimidation.
Police documents before the court said a drunk Purvis began calling and texting the victim in the matter on May 21, 2024 before he threatened that he had people watching "you every day".
Between 6pm until just before midnight, he called the victim 14 times and threatened to kill her, according to police.
On June 20, the victim was on her way to work when Purvis showed up and began to argue with her.
He was asked to leave the location and police were called.
That night, at around 10.30pm, police went to a home on Mill Lane and arrested Purvis.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where police said he denied threatening the victim, saying he was heavily drunk on the night.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Purvis told the court he was "doing [his] best" and said he would go to rehab for his alcohol use if he needed to do so.
He also explained that he had been seeking medical help for his other health issues that may have contributed to his offending behaviour.
"You're the only one who can keep you healthy," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Purvis was placed on a community correction order for 18 months with the condition he has no alcohol or drugs for the entire period.
He must also do 80 hours of unpaid community service work.
