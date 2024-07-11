Discover the feel of luxury and elegance

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday July 12: 13 Cain Drive, Kelso:
This beyond spacious, luxurious and modern home is unparalleled by any other property and is now waiting for its next owners.
Located at 13 Cain Drive, the beautifully designed home features exceptional levels of finesse and craftmanship throughout, with every modern feature you could ask for.
The open-plan kitchen and dining areas are basked in natural sunlight, alongside not one but three spacious living areas.
Whether you are looking for more space, relocating, or wanting to make your way into town, this home really ticks all of the boxes.
With elevated views to Mt Panorama, an inground pool, outdoor entertaining area, and oversized garage, listing agent Mark Dwyer said the home catered to even the largest of families and allowed owners to host all types of social gatherings.
"It's arguably the highest quality build in Marsden Estate'," he said. ''It has an absolutely stunning aspect and is the ultimate entertainers' paradise.''
The home boasts an undeniable amount of space with over 450 square metres of under-roof living. There is room for the whole family and guests.
In addition to the kitchen and living areas, 13 Cain Drive offers four bedrooms, three with built-in robes, while the main provides a walk-in robe and ensuite.
The main modern bathroom is spacious and offers a luxurious bathtub, just perfect for relaxing and unwinding after a long day.
Storage in the home is a great feature and in addition, there is also a convenient butlers pantry and full study, ideal for anyone working from home or kids studying, along with a large laundry and three-car garage with drive-through access.
Located in the enviable Marsden Estate, the caliber of homes in this area is second to none. While still being in close proximity to schools, parks, and shops, new owners can enjoy their own private oasis.
The outdoor entertaining area and inground pool are sure to be one of the most popular places for the family to be whether enjoying a quiet afternoon or hosting a weekend gathering.
With all of these features, 13 Cain Drive really is a must-see. Explore this masterpiece of a home and be taken away by its space, modern comfort, and stylish design.
