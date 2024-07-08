Panorama returns to winning ways by holding off determined Macquarie

It threatened to be a third successive narrow defeat, but the Goats found their drive against Macquarie United on Saturday night.
The deadlock was broken just after the hour mark when Jordan Fordham found Jaiden Culbert at the back post. His low finish proved the difference in a hotly contested game at Proctor Park.
The 1-0 win sees Panorama FC leapfrog their opponents into third place on the Western Premier League ladder.
Aggression, resilience, and a willingness to compete was the message from head coach Jade Hadfield, who saw his team put an end to its recent poor form.
"We were pleased not only with the result but with the way we played the game. We're coming off a couple of weeks of pretty poor performances, by our own standards," he said.
"The most disappointing thing is that the way we've carried ourselves in the game hasn't been where it needs to be. I was most pleased to see an improvement in that space."
Resilience was most required in the closing stages when Macquarie United rallied late with four successive set pieces. However, goalkeeper Chris Davis and his supporting back four held firm to secure the three points.
"Honestly I was waiting for it to happen. I just felt like it was one of those nights for us," a relieved Hadfield said in reference to Macquarie's late surge.
"To his credit our goalkeeper, Chris [Davis], managed to do a good job on those and we managed to hold on."
It was a game full of half chances for both sides - the type of game made for a match-winner like Jaiden Culbert.
"He's irreplaceable," enthused Hadfield. "He creates something out of nothing. He's got that ability about him."
"There was a comment after the game that made me laugh, which was 'Death, taxes and Jaiden Culbert scoring a goal', and that's accurate and funny."
However, the hard-fought win came at a cost for Panorama's talisman, who limped off the pitch with an ankle injury. Teammate Jackson Fuda also left the field with a knock to his shoulder.
"Jackson will be ready for the derby, that's a recurring shoulder problem for him. Jaiden on the other hand I'm not too sure how he's pulled up," Hadfield revealed.
"It was pretty bad on Saturday night and he was limping around on Sunday, so I'll need to check in with him and see how he's going."
Nonetheless, the win proves that Panorama are still in the fight for WPL glory this season, and they will march into this week's Bathurst derby with renewed confidence.
