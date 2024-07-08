Western Advocate
sport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

Panorama returns to winning ways by holding off determined Macquarie

By Nick Davis
Updated July 9 2024 - 9:49am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It threatened to be a third successive narrow defeat, but the Goats found their drive against Macquarie United on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

You shall not pass: Bathurst keeps a clean sheet to complete a three-peat

Bathurst's York Cup (boys) and Kim Small Shield (girls) teams at Tamworth. Picture supplied
The girls side were once again too strong in Tamworth.
Alexander Grant
No comments

Wynnum Manly halfback 'excited' to come home after signing two-year deal

Ryan Prevett, Toby Westcott and Tony Ford at Wade Park. Picture by Carla Freedman
He's spent that past three seasons in Queensland.
Dominic Unwin

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.