You can find entertainment and a new family pet at the winter festival

THEY'VE been at the pound for far too long, and it's hoped that the Bathurst Winter Festival will be the catalyst for them going to their forever homes.
Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) currently has 52 dogs and 43 cats in their care, some of which have been at the facility for more than seven months.
It's something that the staff desperately want to change, and they'll be heading to the winter festival with the goal of finding permanent homes for as many of them as possible.
Mayor Jess Jennings hopes that, with thousands of people passing through the festival precinct over the two weeks, it will be the thing that makes the difference for these animals.
"We have thousands of people through the festival precinct every day over the school holidays," he said.
"It's a perfect opportunity to highlight the animals we currently have in our care and potentially reach a new audience who may be wanting to adopt a cat or dog."
Staff members from BARC will spend six days in the festival precinct, ready to share information about each the animals in their care.
They can also arrange meet and greets with any of the animals.
Staff from BARC will be at the winter festival on the following days:
In addition to that, on July 21, council, through BARC with the assistance from the NSW Pet Registry, will provide free microchipping between 9am and 3pm.
