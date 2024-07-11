Ambition isn't lacking, it's just lacking in bush

THE imminent opening of a new rail line under Sydney Harbour is a testament to engineering ambition, technical innovation and sheer political bravery.
You know, some of the things that our region has been seeking for years when it comes to its transport links to Sydney.
How brave is the new Sydney Metro City and Southwest? Well, consider the raw figures: more than $21 billion spent, seven years of construction and lead-up work, a project that has spanned three premiers and one handover of power from the conservatives to Labor.
"Transformational" is an overused adjective in politics, but this driverless train project surely qualifies.
Now, this new underground line will be serving a city of five million people, so our Central West region obviously can't compete with that when it comes to population.
But Sydney Metro City and Southwest will be followed by the Sydney Metro Western Sydney Airport (more tunnels, more billions) and the Sydney Metro West (more tunnels, more billions).
Meanwhile, this region's once-ambitious duplication of the Great Western Highway from Lithgow to Katoomba has been whittled down to two small projects at Medlow Bath and Little Hartley and our Bathurst Bullet rail services to Sydney rattle along on an alignment on which it takes almost 70 minutes to get from Bathurst to Lithgow.
While critics continue to rubbish the idea of tunnel-boring machines worming their way under Mount Victoria and Blackheath to get rid of two notorious pinch-points, the good people of Sydney are getting ready to take their first journey on a line deep below the water.
For its part, the NSW Government would presumably say that needs must be prioritised and not every major transport project can be built.
And that's true. Not every project can be built. That's why you've got budgets and stern-faced state treasurers.
But there's no harm in dreaming. Dreaming about what might be achievable in this region with, say, just three or four per cent of the combined budget for all those multi-billion-dollar Sydney Metro projects.
How much Great Western Highway could be duplicated? How much train track could be straightened between here and Lithgow?
That's something to think about if you're stuck at the bottom of Victoria Pass on the Monday of a school holiday long weekend. It'll help pass the time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.