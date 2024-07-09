Wynnum Manly halfback 'excited' to come home after signing two-year deal

Orange CYMS has locked in a key part of its future with a playmaker putting pen to paper for the next two seasons.
Wynnum Manly Seagulls player Toby Westcott will rejoin his junior club in 2025 after three years in Queensland.
Having spent time playing hooker and halfback, Westcott will bolster CYMS' spine stocks and don the number seven jersey should Dan Mortimer retire at the end of the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership season.
The 25-year old said it was time to come home.
"I was up there for a couple of years and then this year just sort of took a bit of a step back with work and things like that and it's sort of led me to come back here," he said.
After spending time in the Penrith Panthers system, Westcott made the move to the nation's capital where he played Jersey Flegg for Canberra Raiders in 2019.
He then signed with North Sydney Bears but COVID cancelled the 2020 season, leading to a return home but this time for rivals Orange Hawks in 2021.
He was picked up by Queensland Cup side and Brisbane Broncos feeder club Norths Devils for whom he played one match, competing with the likes of Tyson Gamble and Tyrone Roberts.
He has since linked up with the Seagulls in Brisbane's A-Grade competition and said he had matured both as a footballer and a person.
"I think I've probably matured a bit more, I'm 25 now," he said.
"So I think as a halfback it's probably been important to learn a fair bit from some of the blokes that I played up there with and especially when I was in that cup system.
"The comp there's really strong too and, and I mean, so is the comp here now, it just seems like it's getting stronger.
"It's good to come back. I'm pretty excited."
While already contemplating a return home, a visit to watch CYMS' statement opening round win against Mudgee Dragons effectively sealed the deal.
"I had a chat to a couple of boys when I was back here, I think it was the week that the boys played Mudgee," he said.
"It's a good club, it's good to be a part of and I think they're building something pretty special with some of the blokes that are here at the moment.
"Jack's [Buchanan] obviously a big part of that too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.