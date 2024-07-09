You shall not pass: Bathurst keeps a clean sheet to complete a three-peat

EVERYONE knew Bathurst would be the team to beat at this year's Kim Small Shield tournament at Tamworth but no matter how well their rivals prepared they had no answer.
In fact, no-one could even put a single goal past them.
The Bathurst girls under 12s team took out the annual Tamworth winter hockey event for the third straight year thanks to a brilliant defensive effort.
Bathurst finished with six victories and a pair of nil-all draws at the competition, rounding out the event in style by grinding out a tough draw with their biggest title challengers Newcastle.
The tournament was raised this year from an under 11s to an under 12s competition, giving an almost identical Bathurst team from the 2023 event an opportunity to defend their crown.
Coach Julie Hanman said the team continues to impress her year after year.
"I'm really not shocked or surprised to see them win again. I'm just super stoked for the girls because they didn't have it all their own way," she said.
"They had to dig in, defend, and do some things that they don't have to do a lot of the time.
"They went into that last game against Newcastle with them needing to beat us 6-0 to win it. If we could score just one goal - because you get a bonus point for scoring - then we'd win it.
"It wasn't wrapped up so the girls still needed to get out there and play."
Hanman highlighted the efforts of Oberon local Maddy Cooper who had a great tournament as goalkeeper
"Maddy had a clean sheet for the entire tournament," she said.
"There was one match where there was a lot of work to do, and she did it. She wasn't lucky, either. They weren't hitting it to her pads, she had to make the saves."
Expectations can be tough to manage for a younger team but Bathurst showed no signs of pressure throughout their eight games.
Team manager Candice Falconer said it's an effort that the squad can be incredibly proud of.
"We went in thinking this year that we could win it again and we ended up having no goals scored against us," she said.
"It's just amazing. We've got a lot of great players in the team this year and it's been wonderful to watch them grow and develop.
"We most certainly had the target on our backs this year but that was something we were happy to have."
Bathurst's under 12s boys side all featured in the York Cup at the same venue, showing strong signs of development while finishing fourth in their pool.
