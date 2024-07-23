Knife-wielding man flies into blind rage over childish household notes

LEAVING notes around a home like a little child and threatening a person with a hunting knife has been chalked up to blind madness by a man.
Paul James Garwell, 46, of Howick Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to using an offensive weapon and intimidation.
Documents tendered to the court state the victim returned to a home in Bathurst around 4am on June 10, 2024 after a night out.
They came across a note that said "take your shoes off or move out" before finding another on the toilet seat that read "put the lid down after using the toilet".
In response, the victim jokingly wrote "look down the side of the toilet, you'll find some leaks on the floor".
Sometime later, Garwell burst into the victim's bedroom holding the note and yelling at the victim.
"You're writing notes everywhere like a little child, like an idiot," the victim said.
Garwell went and got a hunting knife - which was about 30 centimetres in length - and a pole, and he held them in the air and yelled "don't care, you're going to respect me".
The victim put his hands in the air as a witness told Garwell he had gone too far.
"I'll kill your father and brother," Garwell said.
The court heard he stood over the witness to try and reach the victim before he eventually calmed down and said "I'm sorry mate, I'm just under a lot of stress".
Police spoke with the victim at the Bathurst Police Station, and were told Garwell had held a knife to him.
Garwell, who had left the home before police arrived, was arrested in Kandos about 12.30pm the same day.
He was taken to Kandos Police Station, where he declined to be interviewed.
"BLIND madness" is how a self-represented Garwell described his behaviour to the court.
"It was just something really stupid ... I'm very sorry about the whole thing," he said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she was concerned about his "over the top" reaction but said he would not be going to jail.
Instead, Garwell was placed on a community correction order for 18 months.
