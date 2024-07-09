Would the $15m grant that never eventuated have saved the medical centre?

THE development group behind the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) has dismissed suggestions of another site and addressed whether there might be further discussions to potentially save the project.
The group has also commented on the $15 million for the associated car park the federal Coalition committed to prior to the 2022 election, which the Labor Party opted not to provide when it formed government.
According to the group, the project would have been able to go ahead if that funding had been available.
The group emphasised, however, that the funding was to have been granted to Bathurst Regional Council for the car park, rather than the group itself.
The money wasn't available, though, and with the BIMC group and council unable to reach a car park funding agreement, the decision was made in June, 2024 not to proceed to the development application (DA) stage.
The development group said lodging a DA for the project would not happen "in the foreseeable future".
The statement had an air of finality to it, but at Bathurst council's July 3 policy committee meeting, some councillors suggested the project could be revived.
"I don't see it as dead and buried and lost ... It was great what Frank [BIMC developer Frank O'Halloran] has done and Zauner [Construction] and I'd like to think we can get them back to the table," Cr Ian North said.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry, meanwhile, said "the door remains open for the development" and that the council would "always welcome discussions".
In response to their comments, the development group said it has always been at the table and reaffirmed that it was the council that had wanted an additional 170 car spaces in the development to be funded by the BIMC.
"The proposal has always been for BIMC to design 910 cars, but build and construct 570 cars," the group said.
"Council contributes a fixed $5 million to remodel the ground floor cars that council owns and retains, and that council continues to own and retain after the 570 cars (or up to 910 more subject to funding) are completed."
While the council and the development group haven't been able to come to an agreement around car park funding, the group is open to further discussions to see if there is a way forward.
"Yes, subject to the funding still being available and the proposed tenants still being prepared to recommit," the group told the Western Advocate.
"BIMC has worked collaboratively over the past four years and will continue to do so.
"The issue from the start is to find a way for BIMC to use the air over the existing council ground car park to provide additional cars."
The group said there is "common ground" between it and the council on the state of the existing car park, which it said is in poor shape.
"We understand CBD car parking has been a Bathurst council action item for over 20 years already," it said.
There have also been suggestions that another site should be considered for the BIMC.
These suggestions include the existing council works depot site, so the private facility could be co-located with the public hospital.
BIMC proponents have always said the chosen location, the former Clancy Motors site in Howick Street, was the best place.
The BIMC developers have reaffirmed their stance, saying that other locations had been explored and ruled out.
"The Clancy site was the best available site comprehensively researched by BIMC and it remains so," the group said.
"It is the only site that BIMC was prepared to invest in with substantial funds.
"It does not present any Torrens title or ownership issues and importantly BIMC was able to immediately lodge a DA as the owner of the land if the air rights for parking could have been agreed."
Sites such as the depot or the netball courts are not viable, largely because they are not privately owned.
"Those owned by government present long delays and do not offer the same advantages to Bathurst, its medical community or supporters of a healthy medical community in the Bathurst CBD," the BIMC group said.
"For example, even more straight forward discussions on the air rights for car parking over the existing council land have taken over four years, highlighting the depot or netball courts sites as not viable options for the foreseeable future and difficult to understand.
"The Clancy site importantly does not require relocating highly-valued medical professionals out of the CBD, it has ready access for parking, as well as for shopping, hospitality, restaurants or to attend surrounding CBD businesses without needing to travel across town."
The suggestion of co-location was further ruled out, with the development group saying there was no suitable land at or adjoining the public hospital site.
